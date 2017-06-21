Pages Navigation Menu

“There have been two attempts to kill me” – Nollywood Actor, Emeka Ike cries out

Jun 21, 2017

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, says time will come when he would set the record straight concerning his divorce which was finalised earlier this year. According to him in an interview, his wife was blackmailed to leave his house. ‘This matter with my ex-wife is not an important issue. There are more important things I’m concerned …

Hello. Add your message here.