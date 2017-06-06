There’s A Cat Killer On The Loose In A Small French Village

The small French seaside resort village of Saint Pierre la Mer has been the location of a series of cat killings.

Within a month, 200 cats – both stray and pets – were poisoned to death, and local authorities are not too sure who is doing the killing, reports BBC.

This is what we know:

The Society for the Protection of Animals has been overwhelmed by calls, La Depeche newspaper says. Rodents and birds reportedly also died after swallowing the poison, amid fears children might also ingest it. The Association of Stray Cats has reported the events to police in the hope that autopsies can be carried out.

Here’s a map of France showing Saint Pierre la Mer:

A villager named only as “Geneviève” was quoted by French daily Ouest-France saying:

The atmosphere has become hateful, nobody trusts anyone.

