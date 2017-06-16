Theresa May Announces £5 Million Fund for Grenfell Tower Fire Victims

Theresa May has announced a £5million fund for emergency supplies, food and clothing during a meeting with survivors of the Grenfell Tower disaster, Downing Street said.

It comes after protesters stormed Kensington Town Hall during a demonstration to demand ‘justice’ for the victims.

Crowds were heard chanting ‘shame on you’ outside the headquarters as anger grows over the fire.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the town hall and said they wanted answers.

Protesters are concerned councilors will move homeless residents far from their communities.

