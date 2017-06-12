Pages Navigation Menu

Theresa May announces new top team after cabinet shake-up [See full list]

Theresa May announces new top team after cabinet shake-up [See full list]
Daily Post Nigeria
UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, has announced her new top team in a cabinet reshuffle. May has already confirmed that the five biggest jobs in the government will stay the same and left Jeremy Hunt and Chris Grayling as Health Secretary and Transport …
Theresa May ready for battle: PM reshuffles cabinet after election humiliationDaily Star
British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister – statementReuters
Jeremy Hunt remains Health Secretary amid Theresa May's cabinet reshuffleGet Surrey

all 7 news articles »

