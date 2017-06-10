Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Theresa May : British PM’s top aides quit after election disaster – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Firstpost

Theresa May : British PM's top aides quit after election disaster
Pulse Nigeria
British Prime Minister Theresa May's two closest aides announced their resignations Saturday after a crushing electoral setback that left her authority in tatters. Published: 11:53 , Refreshed: 59 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International By AFP.
Election 2017: No 10 was 'toxic' says former May aideBBC News
Theresa May's top advisers have resigned after election upsetBusiness Insider
Nick Timothy: Why I have resigned as the Prime Minister's adviserConservative Home
The Times
all 128 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.