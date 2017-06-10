Theresa May : British PM’s top aides quit after election disaster – Pulse Nigeria
Firstpost
Theresa May : British PM's top aides quit after election disaster
Pulse Nigeria
British Prime Minister Theresa May's two closest aides announced their resignations Saturday after a crushing electoral setback that left her authority in tatters. Published: 11:53 , Refreshed: 59 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International By AFP.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
