Theresa May condemns Islamist attack at London Bridge

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday condemned the “evil ideology of Islamist extremism” as being behind three terror attacks in Britain since March, saying the perpetrators were “copying one another”, the latest is the blast at the London Bridge. While not part of the same plot, “they are connected in one important sense. They …

