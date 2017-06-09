Theresa May has hobbled her premiership, calling an election in which she failed to perform – Washington Post
Washington Post
Theresa May has hobbled her premiership, calling an election in which she failed to perform
READING, England — Theresa May has been a politician for over two decades, working her way up from local council member to British prime minister. But in a crucial bid to expand her parliamentary majority, the Conservative leader seemed to abandon the …
The British Election That Somehow Made Brexit Even Harder
Tick-tock: EU says time pressing hard to start Brexit talks
Even this election didn't shake Britain's Brexit denial. Europe must act alone
