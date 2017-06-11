Pages Navigation Menu

Theresa May risks losing seat after outcome of election

According to indications after the just concluded British Elections, Prime Minister Theresa May risks losing her position to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn following her Conservative Party’s poor performance at the just concluded election. Corbyn has vowed to finish what he started by getting rid of Theresa May within a matter of days. He plans to …

