Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Theresa May Under Pressure To Resign After Early Poll Move Backfires

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Theresa May is reportedly under huge pressure to resign as she failed to secure majority in the Parliarment despite winning the election. Sky News reported early on Friday that Labour held the seat of Southampton Test which translates that no party will reach the 326 seats necessary for an overall…

The post Theresa May Under Pressure To Resign After Early Poll Move Backfires appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.