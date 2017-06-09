Theresa May Under Pressure To Resign After Early Poll Move Backfires

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Theresa May is reportedly under huge pressure to resign as she failed to secure majority in the Parliarment despite winning the election. Sky News reported early on Friday that Labour held the seat of Southampton Test which translates that no party will reach the 326 seats necessary for an overall…

The post Theresa May Under Pressure To Resign After Early Poll Move Backfires appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

