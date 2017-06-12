Theresa May Wept Uncontrollably After Election Loss

Reports have emerged how British Prime Minister Theresa May wept as the Conservatives’ election night horror unfolded. The humiliated Prime Minister cried before visiting the Queen having earlier welled-up while addressing party activists, it was revealed. Mrs May was unprepared for the looming disaster – despite one of her top advisers warning her early in […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

