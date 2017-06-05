These Are Nigeria’s Problems, How To Solve Them – Doyin Okupe

Media aide to the former president Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe has in a recent article published on his social media page. In a post shared on his Facebook page today, the former presidential media aide, Doyin Okupe, questioned the integrity of the country, its leaders and the citizens. He further pondered on the total compliance…

The post These Are Nigeria’s Problems, How To Solve Them – Doyin Okupe appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

