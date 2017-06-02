These Cardiff schoolboys are set to take part in the Champions League final – WalesOnline
|
WalesOnline
|
These Cardiff schoolboys are set to take part in the Champions League final
WalesOnline
Young footballers who attend Gareth Bale's former school could be lining up alongside their idol at the Champions League final. Players from Rhiwbina Cosmos under 15s have been chosen to participate in the biggest sporting event to take place in …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!