These Local Farmers Just Broke A World Record We Didn’t Even Know Existed

Once upon a time, we told you to take a look at the business of raising – and shearing – a couple of angora goats.

You probably asked yourself why, while rolling your eyes at another wack entrepreneurial idea, because to be a proper angora goat farmer you need land, learn how to shear and have a liking for goats.

I mean, I don’t really blame you for not taking me seriously.

But imagine you did – check this out, from Agriorbit:

The mohair market was abuzz this week when the world-record price was surpassed by a staggering R37,00/kg.

Yeah, it rose R37 per kg.

Gay van Hasselt and her son, Jordi, of the Prince Albert district, Western Cape, walked away with the prize this year, when their bale of mohair was knocked down at R896,00/kg, up R37,00 from last year’s champion price of R859.00/kg!

The final sale of the mohair season, the van Hasselts received recognition for their “clip” by winning the prestigious annual Ermenegildo Zegna Mohair Trophy, the world-renowned fashion house which sponsors the annual competition to determine the best bale of mohair in all the world.

And this isn’t the first time – last year the Japanese fashion house of Miyuki gave the van Hasselts recognition, too.

The buyers of the champion bale were Stucken & Company who intend to “use it for a special project,” reports Agriorbit.

Now you have a little more perspective on just how legit the van Hasselts’ mohair is, huh?

So what is so special about mohair in general? Here’s a little breakdown:

Lustre : the fibre’s natural lustre gives garments a silky sheen. It’s the ideal garment to wear day or night.

: the fibre’s natural lustre gives garments a silky sheen. It’s the ideal garment to wear day or night. Lightweight : the fabric is luxuriously lightweight and renowned for its versatility: cool in summer and warm in winter.

: the fabric is luxuriously lightweight and renowned for its versatility: cool in summer and warm in winter. Dye-responsive : mohair responds magnificently to dyes, retaining even the most brilliant colours over time.

: mohair responds magnificently to dyes, retaining even the most brilliant colours over time. Climate control : mohair breathes, absorbing and realizing atmospheric moisture and controlling its own “climate” to ensure optimal comfort.

: mohair breathes, absorbing and realizing atmospheric moisture and controlling its own “climate” to ensure optimal comfort. Durability : because of its pliability, mohair is rated as one of the world’s most durable fibres.

: because of its pliability, mohair is rated as one of the world’s most durable fibres. Crease resistant : products made from mohair have an innate elasticity, which ensures they hold their space.

: products made from mohair have an innate elasticity, which ensures they hold their space. Non-flammable: mohair is virtually non-flammable, keeping you safe and chic all year round.

Sexy, huh?

If you need any help getting into the market, whether you want to buy some mohair or buy some angora goats, pop Mohair SA an email and they will be able to lend a hand.

After all, they are on a mission to assist everyone in the name of advancing the entire mohair industry here at home.

[source:agriorbit]

