They Plan To Stop Osinbajo, TB Joshua, Pray For Oduduwa Republic – Fani Kayode

Posted on Jun 4, 2017

FFK is his facebook, posted:

They stopped Awolowo and MKO Abiola. Now they plan to stop Osinbajo and say no to restructuring. Enough! TB Joshua, please pray for Oduduwa Republic.
The older generation in the South West yearn for restructuring. The younger generation in the South West crave for self-determination and Oduduwa Republic.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

