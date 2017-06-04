They Plan To Stop Osinbajo, TB Joshua, Pray For Oduduwa Republic – Fani Kayode

FFK is his facebook, posted:



They stopped Awolowo and MKO Abiola. Now they plan to stop Osinbajo and say no to restructuring. Enough! TB Joshua, please pray for Oduduwa Republic.

The older generation in the South West yearn for restructuring. The younger generation in the South West crave for self-determination and Oduduwa Republic.

The post They Plan To Stop Osinbajo, TB Joshua, Pray For Oduduwa Republic – Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

