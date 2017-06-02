They pointed a toy-gun, robbed him

Two men — Johnson Oyama and Mukaila Abudu — who allegedly pointed and robbed with a toy gun, were on Friday granted reprieve on the orders of an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Layinka, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Layinka said one of the sureties must either be a blood relation or a community leader and should also provide evidence of two

years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The accused — Oyama, 28, and Abudu, 38 — are facing a two-count charge of unlawful possession of a toy gun with intent to commit robbery and stealing.

The accused, who are residents of Agege, a Lagos suburb, have pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Donjor Perezi, had told the court that the accused committed the offences with others still at large at 10.30 p.m. on April 4 at Mangoro on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Petezi alleged that the duo stole a bag containing some personal effects, property of the complainant, Mr Victor Augustine.

“The accused were apprehended by passers-by and a plastic toy gun and a knife were found on them.

“The complainant was accosted while returning from work by the accused, who threatened him with the toy gun and dispossessed him of his bag.

“Augustine raised an alarm and the accused were eventually arrested, while the other accomplice escaped,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 285 and 310 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case was adjourned until June 8 for mention.

The post They pointed a toy-gun, robbed him appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

