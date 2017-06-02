Thibaut Courtois open to new deal at Chelsea – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Thibaut Courtois open to new deal at Chelsea
Daily Mail
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has signalled his desire to prolong his career at Stamford Bridge by stating he is open to signing a new deal. Courtois, who picked up the Premier League Golden Glove last season after 16 clean sheets, has two years …
'Obviously I need a new deal' – Thibaut Courtois provides update on Chelsea future
Thibaut Courtois staying at Chelsea and 'needs new deal'
Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois speaks out about contract extension
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!