Third London Bridge attacker named as Youssef Zaghba – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Third London Bridge attacker named as Youssef Zaghba
Daily Mail
British authorities were warned about an Italian-Moroccan terrorist who took part in the London Bridge attack after he tried to travel to Syria from Italy, it was claimed today. Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old who was born in Fez, Morocco to an Italian …
Third London attacker named
British police identify 3rd London attacker as Italian of Moroccan descent
London Bridge: third attacker named as Youssef Zaghba
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!