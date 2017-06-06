Third London Bridge attacker named as Youssef Zaghba – Daily Mail

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 6, 2017


Third London Bridge attacker named as Youssef Zaghba
British authorities were warned about an Italian-Moroccan terrorist who took part in the London Bridge attack after he tried to travel to Syria from Italy, it was claimed today. Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old who was born in Fez, Morocco to an Italian
