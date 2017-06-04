This Is A Dream Come True For Me- Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has said that he has achieved “a dream come true” after Real Madrid defeated Juventus 4-1 to claim an unprecedented consecutive Champions League title.

A double from Cristiano Ronaldo and strikes from Casemiro and Marco Asensio handed Zinedine Zidane‘s side victory over the Serie A champions in what was their 12th title in the competition and its predecessor the European Cup.

Bale had been sidelined for Los Blancos since late April with a calf injury but made the matchday squad and came on for the final 18 minutes of the encounter in his hometown.

“What an incredible scene here, the stadium’s incredible, the city have done such an immaculate job in hosting a great event and we thank everyone for that,” Gareth Bale told BT Sport afterwards.

“But on a personal note, to win at home is a dream come true. It’s been a hard season, I worked hard – at one point I thought I wasn’t gonna make it to the final but I’ve worked tirelessly at home and this is the reward you get for all the hard work you put in.

“We’ve made more history so we’re just very happy to win the 12th and we’ll enjoy this moment now. We knew it was going to be a tight game – it was all about taking your chances and we did that.”

The post This Is A Dream Come True For Me- Gareth Bale appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

