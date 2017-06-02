This Is How Ronaldo Is Rolling At The Moment

It’s pretty good living being Cristiano Ronaldo right now, Real Madrid having wrapped up the Spanish league title and only Juventus standing in the way of a second successive Champions League win.

Then there’s the fact that ESPN just named Ronny the most famous athlete on the planet. 93 million Instagram followers, 118 million Facebook followers and more than 50 million Twitter followers – guess you could say he’s an influencer

ESPN with why he took top spot:

Numero uno? That’s where soccer’s peacock would still expect to be, his glory as one of the all-time great players still dazzling us as much as his ego, even if a few boos from Real Madrid’s absurdly spoiled fans have this season hinted at CR7’s fading powers at 32. Still, he steered Real Madrid to another Champions League triumph and Portugal to the European Championship in 2016 and lifted the Ballon d’Or as the world’s premier player again.

So how’s he been rolling this week? The Daily Mail with the deets:

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez looked besotted with one another as they enjoyed a sunny day together in Corsica this week… Raven-haired beauty Georgina is said to have caught the Portuguese heartthrob’s eye in the VIP section of a Dolce & Gabbana party. It is said that the couple dated in secret for a few months, before going public with their romance by enjoying a date at Disneyland Paris in November. The couple then first stepped out together publicly at the beginning of the year, when they attended the FIFA Football Awards in Zurich.

That’s enough of that garbage so it’s off to the pictures:

Cool, I’m done – see all those pics HERE.

