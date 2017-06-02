This Is What Google’s One Million Square Feet London HQ Will Look Like

Google aren’t the type to mess around, so of course the plans for their new London HQ are off the charts.

The proposed digs, with a cool one million square feet of space, is close to the iconic King’s Cross railway station.

CNN are pretty excited by it all, and they’ve listed some of the features that stand out:

The facilities will include a cafe, gym and pool as well as a rooftop track and ground-floor retail spaces, according to the company’s application for permission to build… [Plans also include] a sprawling, landscaped rooftop garden.

Love a rooftop garden, although we’re getting a pool and a gym here at Ideas Cartel so I think we’ll be just fine.

A few mock-ups of the proposed design:

Solid effort by the design team, which includes Thomas Heatherwick, the British designer behind London’s 2012 Olympic cauldron, and Danish architect Bjarke Ingels’ BIG firm:

“Our design for the new Google campus at King’s Cross is rooted in the local character of the area, taking advantage of the contextually defined building envelope while creating continuously cascading work environments that will connect Googlers across multiple floors,” Ingels said in a statement… “By opening up the ground floor and activating the roofscape, the light and airy workspaces are sandwiched between the terraced gardens on the roof — and market halls, auditoria and shops on the ground.” Heatherwick, whose studio is based in King’s Cross, added: “We have treated this new building for Google like a piece of infrastructure too, made from a family of interchangeable elements which ensure that the building and its workspace will stay flexible for years to come.”

So a kickass work environment across multiple floors with a flexible workspace? Um, Google is kind of playing catch up here.

Call me when Google have an app like we do.

