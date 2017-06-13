This Trailer About An African King Called Black Panther Racked Up 89 Million Views In 24 Hours [Video]

Ever heard of the African country called Wakanda?

No, because it doesn’t exist, other than in Marvel’s new movie Black Panther.

The trailer has certainly caused a stir, first airing in the US in a primetime slot during the NBA Finals match over the weekend.

Hollywood Reporter with more:

Chadwick Boseman is playing T’Challa, aka Black Panther, the king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda who must defend his people from threats internal and external. Ryan Coogler directed the movie that is set to bow Feb. 16, 2018. The 89 million-view figure includes the 19 millions views from those watching the NBA Finals.

If that doesn’t sound impressive how about this – it had more views in the first 24 hours than Captain America: Civil War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

And that South African accent, bru?

I’ll tell you who’s excited – the peeps over at The Verge:

If there was ever any doubt about how Black Panther, one of Marvel’s more enigmatic and under-appreciated superheroes, would fare on the big screen, this two-minute spot should put those fears to rest. There’s political intrigue, a sci-fi utopia, and plenty of action to look forward to, with a largely black cast put right on center [sic] stage.

I wonder if this one can give Wonder Woman a run for her money?

[sources:hollywoodreporter&theverge]

