THIS WEEK: Katumba Wamala defends ministerial appointment

Minister of State for Works, Gen Katumba Wamala, has dismissed efforts by some people who went to the Constitutional Court challenging his ministerial appointment while still a serving army officer.

Wamala the immediate former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) referred the petitioners to section 38 (2) of the UPDF Act 2005 that he said permits him to serve as minister.

He told the media that unless the UPDF Act is repealed, his role as minister is lawful. Robert Mugisha and Deusdedit Bwengye in their complaint filed last week state that the appointment of Gen Katumba to a partisan portfolio as Minister of state flouts the Constitution.

The two argue that Wamala’s appointment is against the UPDF code of conduct which bars army officers from being involved in partisan affairs enshrined under section 99 of the UPDF Act of 2005.

The State Minister for Works @Gen_wamala meets a head teacher of a school affected by SGR project. Affected persons have cooperated pic.twitter.com/OvI3aUwA7c — SG Railway Uganda (@SGR_Uganda) May 23, 2017

