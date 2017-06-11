THIS WEEK: Kyadondo East race heats up

The bye election for Kyadondo East is turning out to be a hotly contested affair with FDC battling to retain the seat after the entry of popular musician Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu (independent) dented Apollo Kantinti’s chances as the favourite.

Besides the three candidates fielded by NRM, FDC and DP, three independents were also nominated for the election slated for June 29.

The other independents are Muwada Nkunyingi and Sowedi Male Kayongo. NRM has Sitenda Sebalu, DP has Lillian Babirye Kamoome and Katinti is on the FDC ticket. The primaries were also highly contested.

Last week there was a bitter altercation between supporters of Nkunyingi, who sought the FDC ticket before running as an independent, and FDC secretary general Nandala Mafabi. Musician Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine also presented a new dynamic in the race since he has a working relationship with both FDC and DP.

Other analysts say NRM could win it since those who lost in the primaries did not rush to run as independents meaning Sebalu would take all NRM votes.

