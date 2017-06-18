THIS WEEK: Land wrangles rock Apaa, northern Uganda again – Independent
|
Independent
|
THIS WEEK: Land wrangles rock Apaa, northern Uganda again
Independent
The land wrangles in Apaa, Amuru district causing fierce clashes between the communities of Acholi in Amuru and Madi in Adjumani are like a bad dream that keeps coming back. Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda has intervened in the latest flare up that …
Govt sends food relief to Apaa land dispute victims
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!