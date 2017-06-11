THIS WEEK: No more direct taxes, Finance Minister says

There will be no more levying of direct taxes on individuals due to the cumbersome nature of collecting them.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija says government is now only looking at indirect taxes because they are easy for the government to collect.

Kasaija told some journalists days before the budget was read that direct taxes had caused altercations between tax collectors and citizens unlike with indirect taxes where such incidents are rare.

In a new twist, pressure is mounting on government from a group of civil society organisations such as Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) and Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiations Institute (SEATINI-Uganda) to reintroduce the graduated tax to compel people to work.

Kasaija;we need population but what is the quality of this population. we have UPE but with poor quality bse of ltd resources.#UgWBGOpenDay — CSBAG (csbag.org) (@CSBAGUGANDA) May 30, 2017

