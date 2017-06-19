Pages Navigation Menu

This YABATECH Student wants to take her Late Grandma’s Crayfish Business to the Next Level | WATCH

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Queen Edet, a student of Yaba College of Technology tells the story behind her crayfish business, how she started, the challenges she faces and her plans for the future to Battabox. She mentioned that the Crayfish business isn’t a survival mechanism, as she deliberately wanted to start off now, having learnt from her grandma, so she […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

