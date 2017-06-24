Those Calling For The Expulsion Of Igbos From The North Are Under Demonic Influence, They Are Playing With Fire – Fani Kayode
Former Aviaition Minister Femi Fani Kayode have slammed those issuing quit notice to igbos in the North, describing them as people under demonic influence.Fani Kayode said in a series of tweets Ngyab.com gathered via his official social media page.
In His Words..
Those calling for the expulsion of Igbo from the north are suffering from a blood lust and are under a demonic influence. Playing with fire.
