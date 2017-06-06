Those People Saying No To Biafra And ODUDUWA Are Making War Inevitable – Fani Kayode Blasts Shehu Sani

Former Aviation Minister has replied Senator Shehu Sani over his comment that “Those agitating for BIAFRA have not seen WAR”. Read Fani Kayode’s Reply To Senator Shehu Sani

Those that are saying no to BIAFRA and ODUDUWA are making WAR inevitable.

The post Those People Saying No To Biafra And ODUDUWA Are Making War Inevitable – Fani Kayode Blasts Shehu Sani appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

