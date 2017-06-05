Those Racist Guest House Owners Aren’t Very Happy With Our Last Story About Them

Andre Slade and Katarina Krizaniova – what a pair these two are.

You have to go all the way back to June of last year for the start of the Sodwana Guest House saga, which kicked off with an email by owner Slade, stating that he won’t allow black guests to stay in his establishment (HERE).

We don’t really need further evidence of racism, but maybe the exchange where Andre says black people are animals is worth revisiting (HERE).

By this stage the goose is cooked, but for good measure let’s throw in those video interviews the couple gave (HERE) and the book Slade authored (HERE).

It was our story from Friday that finally prompted a response, though, with the Equality Court ruling that Slade must pay a R50 000 fine (HERE). The final line of the story referred to the couple as “racist” and “demented”, which was obviously the tipping point.

One of our all-time favourites from the comments section – hello Katarina, please go ahead:

And what that says:

You are falsely accusing Us; I have been illegally detained for 33 weeks and also evaluated in psychiatric hospital in Pietermaritzburg as Mentally Healthy, and that makes you untrustworthy as it is proven I am not demented. Neither is Andre; His evaluation is set to 14/8/2017 after the corrupt state prosecutor had intentionally ignored His previous appointment date. I am internationally certified Genius of Logic, and I know the truth hurts, but only truth can make you free. Racism doesn’t exist; let’s call it kindism. Our “Zulu” neighbours stand by Us.

To play nice we have removed the word “demented” from the previous post, because I guess they have enough on their plates.

She isn’t lying about the Genius of Logic:

That’s a real thing.

Anyway the comment she left for us contained a link, which apparently proves that they are not racist. Here’s where that link takes us:

There are then 12 signatures scrawled on the scanned letter.

Well if 12 people say it is so, who are we to argue? Except that link Katarina sent through allows us to snoop around the ‘Where To From Here‘ site as a whole, and you’ll find some choice passages if you do a little digging.

This from the section titled ‘Colonialism‘:

Some Whites started fornicating with the black females, raping and committing adultery in contrast to their rules. One result of this brought about a hybrid breed known today as the Cape colourds [sic] ….A mixture of these two kinds’ blood would create a “raceless” tribe that does not fit in anywhere and has no place in the animal kingdom as it is a violation of natural laws (Daniel 2: 43). Their offspring have a problem adapting to the simple black wilder lifestyle as they would always be envious of the whites innovative and civilized way of life; they partly relate to it. Modern leaders like Mandela and Zuma are prime examples of cross-breeds… The population has to be purified back to original status to remove the effects of liberty and the bastardisation of YOUR tribes. Only then will South Africa be rid of the implications of Colonialism… Perhaps it is time for the black population of South Africa to face the fact that their rate of increase is the root of the problem…The ANC promotes this growth but cannot sustain adequate development; instead blaming it on apartheid and White supremacy when in reality more blacks are living superior lives to most whites as 10 per cent of them are now in squatter camps…

OK bud, cool story.

Scroll down the home page and you’ll find passages like these:

As Blacks are the closest to original wild animals they have a problem of which they are not aware; it is called pheromones. The Bible describes YOU as “the Beast Of the Field”, BOF for short. What this really means is that you are at the top the wild animal hierarchy pyramid… This may come across as very “racist” to those who are looking at it through bigotry eyes, but I assure you that it is not. This is very sincerely meant: the gods have always loved animals and they have always kept pets…

Yeah, Andre Slade is going there:

I had such a pet; his name is William and we have such a symbiotic alliance. I would be happy to take him in as that servant again and get rid of the dog. He is a pure creature and is contented with the notion that I am the master; he followed diligently out of respect because he knew it was mutual. He will stand by me on that till this very day. All of YOU are longing for that need to know that you are taken care of. Having servants in charge of the gods is God’s punishment for their disobedience towards natural symbiotic existence. The Homo sapiens+’s best “pet” is Homo erectus. There are many Blacks who feel the natural urge to serve and are honest about it too.

So, Katarina, are we really falsely accusing you of racism? You say “racism doesn’t exist; let’s call it kindism” – nah, I think we’ll call it racism if that’s fine by you.

Let’s finish with Katarina’s account under the Co-author section of the site:

On 22nd June 2016 Andre sent out an e-mail declaring that We do not accommodate Blacks or government employees in the former Sodwana Bay Guest House; this created a sudden spike on Our site. Local and international media were questioning Us for the first time; many “half-truths” and inaccuracies were out… We are standing TOGETHER in this message and ABSOLUTE TRUTH makes Us hated by those not of God. There are two people from opposite parts of the world of high intellect with the evidence in the form of the book Where to from Here: Cognition. Everything is explained there, including the answer to the questions that you were afraid to ask except now there is no way out… Your Great Afrikaans Prophet, Nicolaas Siener Van Rensburg also called God’s Prophet read/studied nothing but The Bible for 55 years… This is connected to the Illuminati that control the world. He prophesied Whites will take over Blacks after the bloodshed in SA; He also saw blue-eyed children in The Sky. YOU do not know YOUR history, yet you wrongly call Us religious or made-up words like racists without judging The Work first. Is it righteous to say to a chef his food is disgusting before you tasted it?

I don’t need to dine on a turd to know it tastes like shit, if that’s what you’re asking.

I guess what we are saying here is this: if you sound like a racist, and you write like a racist, and you behave like a racist, at what point do you admit that you are, in fact, a racist?

Apparently we are not quite there yet.

[source:wheretofromhere]

