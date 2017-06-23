Thousands bid Cde Chinx farewell – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
Thousands bid Cde Chinx farewell
The Herald
Zimbabwe National Army pallbearers carry the casket bearing the body of Cde Dickson “Chinx” Chingaira to its final resting place at Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda). Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter
Zimbabwe Liberation-Era Musician Chinx Laid To Rest
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!