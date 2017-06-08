‘Threat against Igbo people might disintegrate Nigeria’

• Okoko urges action on 2014 confab report

Former President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) Ledum Mitee, has warned those fanning the embers of crisis against creating the basis for the disintegration of the nation.

He noted that the threat portends a grave danger to the stability of Nigeria.Mitee told The Guardian in Port Harcourt that he had expected the Federal Government and northern leaders to come out with a clear statement condemning the action.

Moreso, he demanded that security agents should subject the leaders of the 16 groups to intense interrogation, otherwise, they may be creating the basis for the disintegration of the entire country.

Mitee pointed out that a situation where one group will take upon themselves the duty to give quit notice for people to leave one part of the country poses more threats to the stability of the nation than the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He explained that in as much as he does not have a problem with any group of people aspiring for self- determination, Mitee, however, posited that it was preposterous for IPOB to want to annex the South-South region in its agitation.

According to him, the whole basis of self- determination means that a particular people should determine for themselves where they want to belong or what their own aspiration should be.

On his part, one-time president of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof Kimse Okoko, condemned the threat, urging the government to implement the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference to douse prevailing political tensions nationwide.

“I think those of us that are honest enough to be calling for restructuring should redouble our efforts to convince this government to implement the recommendations of the 2014 national conference. It is going to solve much of the problems we have in this country,” he submitted.

