Three more remanded over Mahama’s death – Ghana Business News

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


YEN.COM.GH

Three more remanded over Mahama's death
Ghana Business News
Three additional suspects were on Wednesday remanded by an Accra Central District Court in connection with the murder of the late Major Mahama. The three, Kwame Tuffour, Evans Asare and Richmond Bio who were charged with conspiracy to commit …
