Three peacekeepers killed in northern Mali attack

Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and eight others wounded when they came under sustained attack in Kidal in Mali’s troubled north, the UN said Friday. The camp “came under heavy rocket/mortar fire” and “a little later a position nearby was attacked” outside the base, the UN mission in Mali, MINUSMA, said.

