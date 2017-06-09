Three peacekeepers killed in northern Mali attack: UN – News24
Three peacekeepers killed in northern Mali attack: UN
Bamako – Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and eight others wounded when they came under sustained attack in Kidal in Mali's troubled north, the UN said on Friday. The UN mission in Mali, MINUSMA, began work in 2013, providing security …
Al-Qaeda-linked group claims deadly UN base attack
Three UN peacekeepers killed in northern Mali attack
