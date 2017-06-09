Three UN peacekeepers killed in northern Mali attack – Reuters
|
Three UN peacekeepers killed in northern Mali attack
Reuters
DAKAR Militants on Thursday killed three United Nations peacekeepers in a attack outside their base in Kidal in northern Mali, the U.N. said in a statement on Friday. U.N. soldiers face frequent attacks from desert fighters who have regrouped since a …
