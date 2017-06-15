#ThrowbackThursday: Which Mount Zion Movies Did you Watch?

It’s Thursday and social media dictates that people reminisce and share past memories online – whether it is through old photos or old trends! Today for #ThrowbackThursday, we are asking our BellaNaijarians, “Which Mount Zion movies did you watch?”

The post #ThrowbackThursday: Which Mount Zion Movies Did you Watch? appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

