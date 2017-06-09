Tick-tock: EU says time pressing hard to start Brexit talks – Washington Post
Washington Post
Tick-tock: EU says time pressing hard to start Brexit talks
BRUSSELS — Frustrated by a year of British foot-dragging and faced by more uncertainty in the aftermath of the country's general election, the European Union on Friday had a clear proposal of when to start the Brexit negotiations: How about tomorrow …
