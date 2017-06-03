Tiger Woods disoriented, unsteady in video of arrest – The Sydney Morning Herald
The Sydney Morning Herald
Tiger Woods disoriented, unsteady in video of arrest
Florida: A video of Tiger Woods' arrest for driving under the influence, released on Wednesday by the Jupiter police, showed the golfer disoriented, unsteady on his feet and unable to follow directions about reciting the alphabet. The world-famous …
