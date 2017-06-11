Pages Navigation Menu

Tim Omotoso, Nigerian pastor accused of child sex abuse in South Africa denied bail

Posted on Jun 11, 2017

Nigerian pastor, Tim Omotoso, accused of child sex abuse and human trafficking, has been denied bail by the Magistrate’s Court at Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Omotoso, the televangelist pastor of the Jesus Dominion International church, Durban, has been held in jail since April 20. The court said there is a likelihood he would flee South […]

