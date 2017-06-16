Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Time has come for FG to limit number of children per family” – Afe Babalola – YNaija

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


YNaija

“Time has come for FG to limit number of children per family” – Afe Babalola
YNaija
Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) has called on the Federal Government to create awareness on the need for families to limit the number of their children to two. He said this on Thursday while delivering the 2017 annual lecture series of the Faculty of
Afe Babalola urges restructuring, asks Ooni of Ife to lead campaignGuardian (blog)
QUIT NOTICE: Afe Babalola canvasses restructuring along ethnic linesVanguard

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.