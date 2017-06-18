Time right for Socceroos at Confed Cup – Cahill – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Time right for Socceroos at Confed Cup – Cahill
Vanguard
Socceroos veteran Tim Cahill says the time is right for Australia to shock inexperienced Germany on Monday and prove themselves at the Confederations Cup. Tim Cahill (FIFA photo). The ex-Everton midfielder, 37, is just three short of winning his 100th …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
