Timi Dakolo, Mr Eazi Appointed As Anti-Tobacco Ambassadors Of Nigeria

The Federal Government has appointed two musicians, Timi Dakolo and Mr Eazi, as well as Saadatu Aliyu of the World Economic Forum’s Abuja Global Shapers Hub as anti-tobacco ambassadors. A statement by the Ministry of Health said their appointment was to leverage on the influence of the ‘Iyawo mi’ and the ‘life is Eazi’ singers…

The post Timi Dakolo, Mr Eazi Appointed As Anti-Tobacco Ambassadors Of Nigeria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

