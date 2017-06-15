Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Timi Dakolo, Mr Eazi Appointed As Anti-Tobacco Ambassadors Of Nigeria

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Federal Government has appointed two musicians, Timi Dakolo and Mr Eazi, as well as Saadatu Aliyu of the World Economic Forum’s Abuja Global Shapers Hub as anti-tobacco ambassadors. A statement by the Ministry of Health said their appointment was to leverage on the influence of the ‘Iyawo mi’ and the ‘life is Eazi’ singers…

The post Timi Dakolo, Mr Eazi Appointed As Anti-Tobacco Ambassadors Of Nigeria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.