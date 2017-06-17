Timothy Weah to snub Chelsea and sign for PSG – report – Daily Star
Daily Star
Timothy Weah to snub Chelsea and sign for PSG – report
Daily Star
TIMOTHY WEAH will snub interest from Chelsea to sign a professional contract with Paris St-Germain. 0. By James Walters / Published 17th June 2017. Timothy Weah will snub interest from Chelsea to sign a professional contract with PSG GETTY. Timothy …
