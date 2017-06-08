Tiwa Savage – All Over (Dir. by Patrick Elis) – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Tiwa Savage – All Over (Dir. by Patrick Elis)
Mavin Records first lady Tiwa Savage is here to slay again an she doles out a new offering. Not long after dropping the hit Afro-pop single “All Over”, she returns with the a smooth video to accompany the the smash hit tune. Tiwa flexes on the visuals …
