Tiwa Savage at the ‘Isoken’ movie premiere is a picture of elegance – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Tiwa Savage at the 'Isoken' movie premiere is a picture of elegance
Nigerian Entertainment Today
We're willing to overlook the fact that her dress doesn't necessarily follow the African theme of the event. Tiwa Savage. We love this Toju Foyeh piece that singer, Tiwa Savage wore to the premiere of Isoken on Sunday night; so much that we're willing …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!