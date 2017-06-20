Tiwa Savage & Tee Billz Spotted Together…

Since Tiwa Savage & hubby Tunji “Tee Billz” Balogun‘s epic public war of words last year which broke Naija internet…the two have quietly gotten back together. Although, they weren’t spotted holding hands, the two looked pretty pleasant in each other’s company. The duo was spotted at the premiere of AY Makun’s movie, “10 Days In …

