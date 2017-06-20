Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tiwa Savage & Tee Billz Spotted Together…

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Since Tiwa Savage & hubby Tunji “Tee Billz” Balogun‘s epic public war of words last year which broke Naija internet…the two have quietly gotten back together. Although, they weren’t spotted holding hands, the two looked pretty pleasant in each other’s company. The duo was spotted at the premiere of AY Makun’s movie, “10 Days In …

The post Tiwa Savage & Tee Billz Spotted Together… appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.