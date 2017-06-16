“To help other ghetto kids achieve their goals…” Music Star Small Doctor Donates School Bags, Writing Materials to … – BellaNaija
BellaNaija
“To help other ghetto kids achieve their goals…” Music Star Small Doctor Donates School Bags, Writing Materials to …
BellaNaija
“Penalty” singer Small Doctor on Wednesday visited primary schools to donate school bags and writing materials to students. Along with Junior Boi, Soji Omo Banke, Tata Sly, the singer visited State Primary School, Akilo Primary School, and Anwar'ul …
