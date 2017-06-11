To reduce pollution, avert flood, Lagosians charged to maintain clean environment

To reduce environmental pollution, as well as avert flood disaster, Lagos residents have been enjoined to maintain a clean environment. Speaking at the World Environment Day (WED), celebration with the theme ‘Connecting people to nature’, organised by Lagos State Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with Save the Children International, among other partners, the Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Babatunde Adejare, said clean environment is very important to the safety of any society. He said the day was being marked to lay emphasis on the importance of environment to human life and life yet unborn.

Adejare said: “We are actively working to reform waste product management so that the issue of dumping refuse in waterways will stop.” Save the Children International Operations’ Manager for Lagos and Cross River, Mr. Roy Chikwem, said, “we find it saddening to see the damaging impact of a poor environment on the spread of childhood illnesses such as malaria, diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid and pneumonia, which account for large percentage of the deaths of children under five years in Nigeria.”

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

