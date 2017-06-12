To Rochas Okorocha

By FrED NWAOZOR

This is the very first time I am writing an open letter to the Imo State governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha, though I have been advising him in my own little way via other channels. Your Excellency, many people would be wondering why an open letter is coming to your revered office from Comrade Fred Nwaozor, a man who prefers to stay alone or hide in his humble abode rather than airing a view that might eventually be swept under the carpet. But true Imolites would be deeply glad to come across this letter owing to various facts; because they are not unaware that it is timely; because they know I have invariably represented the interest of the state at large; because they are convinced that I have never derailed from the prime motives of this ministry, which graciously kicked off over a decade ago.

First, I wish to commence by congratulating you over the tremendous and remarkable feats you have recorded thus far since the inception of the Rescue Mission administration, precisely on May 29, 2011. I cannot equally cease from appreciating the nature of charisma that is embodied in your person, because it takes only a charismatic person to successfully lead any existing society across the globe let alone Imo that is reckoned to be an entity made up of well informed, educated and widely travelled individuals.

I commend you immensely for having ensured that amid the outpouring criticisms that have been trending within the shores of the state and beyond, obvious landmark developments were accomplished. Most times in my lonely self, I candidly see you as an enigma; a person of many colours. It only takes someone who possesses suchlike idiosyncrasy to overcome several challenges, or to be able to thrive even when many attempt to pull him down.

Now, it is high time I disclosed what actually necessitated this critique which I candidly tagged an epistle. This letter is solely targeted towards making your person take cognizance of a foreseen seeming unpleasant scene that might spring up if your Excellency fails to aptly address some lingering issues pertaining to both politics and governance. Considering my stance in the Nigerian polity in general, I cannot possibly claim ignorance or overlook some political matters concerning the state I hail from, because I’m of the strong view that a healthy political scenario begets sound governance.

It’s no longer news that you have outrightly dissolved your cabinet in its entirety, a step which was long overdue. The affected arms included the State Executive Council (SEC), the Expanded Executive Council as well as the Transition Committee (TC) Chairmen of the existing twenty-seven Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state. I must tell you that everyone is indeed jittery right now. ‘Jittery’ in the sense that they cannot predict who and who would ably make the awaited list; in the sense that they are unsure if less/more active individuals would be recruited subsequently to fill the vacant positions.

You must acknowledge that the greatest mistake you would make at the moment, both as a politician and a true leader, is to come up with bunch of mediocrists, sycophants and hypocrites in the name of cabinet members. It suffices to assert that you are expected to thoroughly examine and reexamine whosoever you intend to include in the list for the sole interest of the Eastern Heartland at large. In other words, you must not let anyone decide for you on this critical matter. Even if a recommendation comes to your desk, accept it but take your precious time to ascertain if the person in question has all it takes to occupy the concerned post. One thing you must note is that, it is not everyone that’s clapping for you that actually loves you or means well for you. So, do not let people’s countenance deceive you or becloud your sense of judgment. You are unarguably a discerning individual, thus I humbly enjoin you to concentrate mainly on the needful; the needful remains understanding those who can truly deliver when assigned to carry out any challenging task.

Then, away from governance, I am compelled to equally discuss politics with you. We all, myself in particular, have been watching the political stage of Imo State with keen interest. In recent times, a lot of melodramas have really transpired on the stage, thereby making us the spectators become more thoughtful. Currently, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is obviously in charge both in the state and at the federal level.

We have seen many supposed members of the said political platform trying to disorganize the activities of the party or the togetherness of the entire members. I’m not here for name calling; rather, my interest is only to let you comprehend that the APC is yearning for sincere harmony. You must use your capacity as the leader of the great party to, without much ado, address this state of unease that’s already overheating the polity, else, the party may live to regret it. You need to note that not all members in the party that claim to be loyal or behind you are really in support of you; hence, I urge you to shine your eyes.

The ongoing quagmire is not unconnected with the emerged political differences between the party members cum supporters. There’s no space and time to go into details, but we are not unaware that the aforementioned differences were occasioned by the individual choices of the members as regards who becomes your successor, or the next governor of the state. I have heard you say that the aggrieved ones would ‘come to their senses at the right time’. I do not know what you meant by the ‘right time’ but you must understand that time is really ticking.

It is on this premise that I wish to humbly remind you that the tension may not come down, or might linger indefinitely, if you don’t do the needful in earnest as the overall leader of the party as far as the state is concerned. And, to do the needful, you need to jettison your personal interest for that of the state in general. So, I implore you to act as a father while addressing this very critical matter. Sure, anything that affects the APC will adversely affect Imo State both presently and in the future, because the party is in charge of the state and has succeeded in winning the heart of most Imolites. Needless to state that whatever that affects the party is liable to affect the welfare of the state’s citizenry. This is no doubt food for thought, thus I urge you to digest it wholly and adequately.

Above all, please ensure that the awaited LG elections are duly conducted before the end of this year as you promised. This would enable you to balance the equation in regard to ushering in real democratic dividend, or the true picture of democracy. In the same vein, you need to also handle your differences with the retirees with proper attention and compassion, so that, we all live to bless you and this administration too.

Nwaozor writes from Owerri







