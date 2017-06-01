Tobacco Laws: FG Introduces 9 New Regulations To Limit Smoking In Nigeria

As the world marked this year’s World No Tobacco Day on Wednesday, the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, announced 9 regulations in the Nigeria Tobacco Control Act that would be implemented by the federal government.

The National Tobacco Control Act, which was signed into law in 2015 by former President Goodluck Jonathan, is aimed at reducing the use of tobacco in the country.

According to Premium Times reports, the theme for this year’s event, ‘Tobacco: A Threat to Development,’ also aims at highlighting the link between tobacco use and development as well as show that tobacco control can break the cycle of poverty, contribute to ending hunger, promote sustainable agriculture and economic growth, and combat climate change.

Below are the regulations listed by the minister to be implemented:

Prohibition of the sale of tobacco products to and by anyone below age 18. Ban of sale of cigarettes in single sticks; cigarettes must be sold in packs of 20 sticks only. Smokeless tobacco shall be sold in a minimum of a pack of 30 grammes. Ban of sale or offer for sale or distribution of tobacco or tobacco products through mail, internet, or other online devices. Prohibition of interference of tobacco industry in public health and related issues. Prohibition of smoking in anywhere on the premises of a child care facility, educational facility, and healthcare facility. Other prohibited for smoking include playgrounds, amusement parks, plazas, public parks, stadia, public transport, restaurants’ bar, and other public gathering spaces. Prosecution of owner or manager of any of the places listed above who permits, encourages or fails to stop smoking in the above listed places. Prohibition of tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship of any kind. Compliance with specified standards for content.

The Health Minister, a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, had earlier said that the implementation of the tobacco control Act had been slow because the draft Regulations need the National Assembly approval.

The World Health Organization also revealed that tobacco kills over seven million people annually, and is an increasing risk factor in non-communicable (NCDs), including cardiovascular disease, cancers and chronic obstructed pulmonary disease.

The post Tobacco Laws: FG Introduces 9 New Regulations To Limit Smoking In Nigeria appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

